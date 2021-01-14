Bolender elected to CCEO Board of Directors

Julie Bolender, president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, was recently elected to the Board of Directors at the January board meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio (CCEO).

Founded in 1916 as the Ohio Commercial Secretaries Association, the CCEO is composed of more than 130 CEOs and support staff persons employed by local chambers across Ohio. The CCEO is governed by a 20-member board of directors elected by the professional members. These directors are all executives at local Ohio chambers of commerce.

The board meets every-other month, usually at the Ohio Chamber’s headquarters in Columbus where the office is located.

According to the CCEO website, CCEO is “the only professional association for men and women that are employed by local chambers of commerce in Ohio.”

With a mission of “Fostering Excellence in Chamber Leadership,” the CCEO conducts workshops, seminars, conferences, researches “best practices” in the chamber industry, and provides consultation services for its members and their chambers.

In the fall of each year, the nominating committee solicits nominations from the membership for consideration to fill upcoming board vacancies.

“It is an immense honor to have been elected to serve alongside the brightest and the best Chamber executives from across the State of Ohio,” said Bolender. “I look forward to representing Fayette County with pride and forwarding the mission of CCEO organization of fostering excellence in chamber leadership.”

As the local chamber is a member of CCEO, certain benefits are assured for the chamber staff:

-access to members-only tools located on the CCEO website which houses proprietary information on surveys and research, as well as practices from other chambers pertaining to events, management practices, policies, etc.

-members-only newsletter containing up-to-date information about profession and local chamber management.

-issue-alerts that can impact the local chamber.

-networking opportunities.

-scholarships for professional growth and advancement to attend CCEO conferences and seminars as well as conferences and programs sponsored by the U.S. Chamber and American Chamber of Commerce Executives (by application).

-reduced fees for programs offered through the year

-professional accreditation and recognition

-orientation sessions and support network for those new to chamber professions

-assistance with customized facilitation services for strategic planning retreats, board training, staff transition planning, etc.

-confidential and personalized advice.

-unique access to revenue-producing products and services.

For more information on the CCEO, visit www.cceohio.com/. To learn more information or to follow the local Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.fayettecountyohio.com/.

Julie Bolender https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_06032020Bolender-1.jpg Julie Bolender Courtesy photo