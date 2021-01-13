Commissioners to accept bids for 2 projects

During a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, bids were approved to be received for two different projects.

The first project that bids will be received for is the Fayette County Paving Program. The engineer’s estimate is $997,266.506. Bids are to be received in the commissioners’ office on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

The second project that bids will be received for is the Fayette County Chip Seal Program. The engineer’s estimate is $141,184.85. Bids are to be received in the commissioners’ office Feb. 1 at 10:15 a.m.

A contract between the Village of Octa and the Fayette County Sheriff was authorized. The purpose of the contract is for the sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement services within the village for 2021. The village will pay $25 per hour for services rendered.

Two contracts were entered into. The first is with Commercial Cleaning Solutions, Inc. for janitorial services at the Fayette County Adult Detention Facility. The initial term is one year (2021) for a total of $27,300.

The second contract is with Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department for funds including Nutrition Services Incentive Program (NSIP) and Senior Community Services Block Grant funds. The contract amount, unless altered, will be $115,710.

A quote of $10,750 was accepted from Weller’s Plumbing and Heating for the removal of faulty compressors and installation of new compressors at the Fayette County Courthouse.

An agreement was entered into with Dr. James Michael McWeeney, M.D., to provide physician services to the inmates of the Fayette County Jail. The annual fee is $31,200, which is to be paid in 12 equal monthly installments of $2,600. The county will pay for CORSA malpractice insurance for Dr. McWeeney to provide physician services to the county.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

