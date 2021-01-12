Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Dean Difillippo, Sewell, New Jersey, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130 case was waived by defendant.

Alyssa M. Cataldo, Etiwanda, California, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb Foglesong, Frankfort, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathon Elizaldes, Grove City, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jamie L. Shelton, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jose Pedroza, Yuma, Arizona, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jammie L. Ervin, 870 Linden Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luke J. Armbruster, Cincinnati, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Natnaelle G. Abebe, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, fine of $150 and costs.

Barnabas K. Demissie, Blacklick, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $126, $150 fine and costs.

Nathan L. Roberts, Cleveland, Ohio, improper handling of a firearm, court costs $135, September 21, 2020, defendant with attorney Hapner and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to preliminary hearing, bond amended to $2,500 cash/surety, plus $85 state costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Michael Trunk, Columbus, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kamara Turner, Dayton, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Darryl E. Frazier II, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 102/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew C. Huber, Sunbury, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hans Basora, Fayetteville, North Carolina, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer Collier, Johnstown, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chase D. Walter, Lebanon, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alfredo Jimenez, Chicago, Illinois, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ezra P. Hendrickson, Columbus, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael R. Kettlehake, Springfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Samantha Rodriguez, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, 106/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Samantha N. Fletcher, Wilmington, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zackary M. Schar, Sterling, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shelbie R. Rowan, Bloomingburg, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, court costs $20, amended to unsafe vehicle per agreement, no points, cost not to exceed $20.

Shawn A. Quinn, Wilmington, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, $150 fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2021.

Shawn A. Quinn, Wilmington, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 90 days.

Joshua C. Reynolds, Grove City, Ohio, 98/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mohammadhossein Samavatian, Mason, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, charge amended from 80/70, fine of $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Donna J. Freeman, 617 Village Court Apartment E, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph R. Ward, Cincinnati, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan Viox, Cincinnati, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Clark D. Nichols, Trenton, Ohio, improper handling of a firearm, now comes the State of Ohio, City of Washington C.H. by and through counsel moves the court for order dismissing the above-captioned matter without prejudice, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Samantha P. Blasingame, Beavercreek, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Melissa B. Ott, Mansfield, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon W. Staley, Columbus, Ohio, seat belt – passenger, fine $20, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.