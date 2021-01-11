Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JAN. 10

ALARM ACTIVATION: 12:02 a.m., 1895 Lowes BLVD, Lowes Distribution Center – Received report of an alarm activation. On arrival FD found the sprinkler system outside had activated due to the air compressor not working. FD advised security personnel the system needed to be shut down and drained before the alarm could be reset.

JAN. 8

POWER LINES DOWN: 11:06 p.m., 2254 Snowhill Road – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting power lines down in the roadway. FD found a broken utility pole and multiple power lines down across the roadway at the time of arrival. FD requested DP&L to be dispatched and established a safe area.

JAN. 5

MUTUAL AIDE: 12:26 p.m., Riverbirch Road – Provided manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.