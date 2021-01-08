Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JAN. 3

ALARM ACTIVATION: 5:49 a.m., 99 Summit Lane, Washington Park Apartments – FD received a call for an alarm activation. FD arrived on scene and the alarm system was going off. FD personnel silenced the alarm and walked through the building. FD’s walk through of the building didn’t find any reason for the activation of the alarm system. FD talked to some of the occupants of the building and they said they have not seen or smelled any smoke or anything. FD personnel got the system to reset and FD noticed what looked like water in the bottom of the alarm panel box. The system was reset and FD returned to station.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 6:16 a.m., 99 Summit Lane, Washington Park Apartments – FD received a call for an alarm system activation. FD arrived on scene and found the alarm was activated and that it was the same zone that FD was just there for. FD personnel silenced the alarm and walked through the building. FD’s walk through of building didn’t find any reason for alarm activation. FD talked to one of the occupants and she told FD member that the building maintenance man was called and he was on his way. FD told the maintenance person what was happening and that they found what looked like water in the alarm panel. FD showed him what they saw in the panel. FD left the system in silent mode while maintenance worked on the problem.

JAN. 2

SMOKE REPORTED: 11:09 a.m., 633 Albin Ave. – FD received a call for a smell of smoke in the residences. FD arrived on scene and talked to the occupant which told the FD that their furnace had stopped working. The furnace would start, but the fan would just stop after starting. The occupant had already called someone to come look at the furnace. FD check the furnace but didn’t find any smoke going from it. FD check the rest of the house smoke or anything hot, but didn’t detect anything at the time of check. FD shut the thermostat to the furnace off. FD advised the occupants of their findings.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 1:21 p.m., 200 Commerce Blvd, Aldi Food Market – FD received a call for an alarm activation at a business. FD arrived and didn’t hear an alarm sounding. FD made contact with an employee of the business. The employee told FD that they silence the alarm before the FD arrived and that the alarm started going off after their electric went off and come back on. FD looked at the alarm panel and it was showing a HVAC detector activation. FD checked the HVAC units on the roof and found a detector in one unit that looked to be the problem. FD shut the power off to that HVAC unit. FD advised the employee of their findings. The alarm system would not reset. The employee contacted the alarm company about resetting the alarm. The employee was told that the alarm would be put in test until someone contacted them about resetting the alarm. FD advised the employee to have the HVAC unit looked at and that the alarm system may not reset until repairs are made.

ARCING POWER LINES: 1:52 p.m., 800 Block of Jamison Road – FD received a call for arcing power lines in the area. FD investigated the area and didn’t find any arcing power lines but did find an electric pole that had three lights on it that were flashing red.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 8:52 p.m., 1809 Columbus Ave. – FD received a call for an alarm system activation. FD was cancelled en route.