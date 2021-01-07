WPD arrests man on felony warrants

A man wanted on abduction and domestic violence warrants was arrested Wednesday by the Washington C.H. Police Department.

Adam C. Morris, 35, is being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond on one court of third-degree felony abduction and two counts of third-degree felony domestic violence. These penalties were enhanced due to Morris having three prior domestic violence convictions, according to police.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, on Dec. 30 a 35-year-old woman told police that she and her husband, Morris, had been arguing all day while several other people were inside the residence. She said that as she was gathering clothing in the laundry room so she could depart, Morris came into the laundry room and cornered her.

The woman said Morris restrained her from leaving, grabbed her by the neck and choked her, according to reports. Morris reportedly let go of the woman, whose mother then asked Morris to leave several times.

Morris’s wife reportedly locked herself in a bedroom, but Morris allegedly forced his way inside, continued to argue with her and flipped a lit cigarette at her. He finally left the bedroom after being asked multiple times, reports said.

Morris then allegedly went to another bedroom, locked himself inside and did not allow his wife to gather her cell phone and other belongings. He also broke items inside the room, according to witness statements.

According to his wife, once Morris came out of the bedroom he threatened her again and then allegedly grabbed their juvenile son by the shoulders and threw him into the wall — causing visible red marks on his back and shoulder.

Finally, a man came in and escorted Morris out of the residence and onto the front porch. Morris reportedly said he was not leaving, however his wife was able to get her phone and call the police department. At that time, Morris departed on foot. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Police took photographs of the signs of assault to the wife’s neck and the juvenile’s shoulder and back. The wife then filled out a voluntary claim of domestic violence, according to reports, and statements were taken from the witnesses inside.

