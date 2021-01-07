Dog Shelter takes a look back at 2020

As the Fayette County Dog Shelter moves into a new year, shelter officials recently looked back at 2020 to see how the shelter fared during the year of the pandemic.

Throughout 2020, the shelter took in 290 dogs. Of those 290 dogs as well as dogs that were still in the shelter from 2019, there were 291 dogs that were either rescued, redeemed by owners, or adopted into new families.

According to Dog Warden Nelson Prater, the shelter is starting out 2021 with 10 dogs in its care. Helping to take care of those dogs and fulfill shelter responsibilities are Prater (who has been with the shelter since 2010), Chasity Arnett (who has been with the shelter since 2014), and Assistant Dog Warden Brittany Bryant (who has been with the shelter since 2018).

Not only did the staff help with taking care of the dogs but so did the community. According to Prater, the recent fundraiser the shelter had went well. That fundraiser was called “Stuff the Tote,” which replaced the annual fundraiser “Operation Fill a Stocking” due to COVID guidelines and concerns.

Community members were able to donate items during open hours via a tote placed outside the shelter, which is located at 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House.

“Stuff the Tote went great for such a challenging year. We got lots of great treats and goodies,” wrote Prater via email.

Several donations were made throughout the year as well, not just during the holiday season.

“We always have a great deal of support from the community and fellow animal lovers,” wrote Prater. “We are excited to see what 2021 will bring to the shelter and looking forward to another wonderful year of serving Fayette County!”

To follow shelter activities and pups available for adoption, follow the Facebook page, “Fayette County Dog Shelter,” or visit the website at www.faycoso.com/155/Fayette-County-Dog-Shelter. Breed, health or temperament are not guaranteed. Those who want to make inquiries need to call the shelter directly instead of depending on social media comments: 740-335-6630.

One of the donations to the Fayette County Dog Shelter in 2020 was from the Gandee family. The note that was left with the donation said: To all the doggos, hope this helps you find your "Fur-ever" home! In memory of Emily Gandee.