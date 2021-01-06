Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 5

Guy N. Campbell, 30, at large in Washington C.H., driving under suspension.

Remick D.L. Ramsey, 33, 3344 US 62 NE, non-compliance suspension, fictitious registration.

Jamie L. Johnson, 37, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 213, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Chad E. Ingles Sr., 49, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nigel L.M. Temple, 25, 100 Civic Drive Room 209, obstructing, resisting.

Jan. 4

Devin E. Ostermeyer, 20, 543 Warren Ave., speed.

Paul W. Smith, 40, 231 W. Kennedy Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Richard A. Ducolon, 29, Loveland, Chillicothe Police Department warrant – theft.

Jan. 3

Robert L. McClendon, 55, 1005 John St., non-compliance suspension.

Trevir D. Nichols, 31, 401 E. Elm St., criminal simulation.