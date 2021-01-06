Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 5

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 9:07 a.m., officers located an unoccupied vehicle that was involved in a hit-skip accident the day prior. Officers were unable to make contact with the driver or registered owner, Jodi Noble. After the vehicle was towed to the police department, Noble reported the vehicle stolen and had no knowledge of the vehicle being involved in an accident.

Theft: At 3:01 p.m., Zachary Whitmer reported a theft complaint. He advised that sometime in the last week, unknown persons stole tools from his unlocked vehicle. A theft report was completed.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 9:34 p.m., officers located Chad Ingles Sr., who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Ingles Sr. was arrested on the warrant and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, which he was charged with.

Obstructing Official Business/Resisting Arrest: At 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn in reference to a domestic between Barton Temple and his son, Nigel Temple. Barton advised that his son would not leave his room, and while officers were investigating the complaint, Nigel obstructed their investigation. Officers attempted to arrest Nigel, who resisted. After a short struggle, Nigel was secured and transported to jail.

Jan. 4

Possession of Drugs/Drug Trafficking: At 9:28 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle due to the registered owner having an outstanding warrant. Contact was made with the driver, who was identified as Jamie Lou Johnson, who wasn’t the registered owner but had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Johnson was arrested on the warrant and was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics. The drug charges are pending.

Possession of Drugs/Drug Trafficking: At 10:40 p.m., officers obtained a possible location of a wanted person, Richard Ducolon. Officers located Ducolon at the Blue Stone Inn where he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Ducolon was found to be in possession of a large amount of suspected narcotics. The drug charges are pending.

Jan. 3

Possession of Drugs: At 11:53 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Robert McClendon for a traffic violation. The police K-9 officer, “Edo,” was utilized for a fresh air sniff and indicated that drugs were suspected in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, suspected narcotics were located. Charges are pending.