All-N-One 4-H club seeks old, new members

The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 19 as a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. This may change as the COVID-19 changes.

Usually our meetings last about an hour. We are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2021 Fayette County Fair, where we try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience. We also have a Cloverbud Club that will meet at the same time.

Who is eligible: Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age AND grade. Cloverbud eligibility begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is 5-years-old as of Jan. 1 of the current year. Cloverbud participation ends when a child is eligible for competitive events, 4-H projects, and other older youth activities, which is age 8 and in the third grade as of Jan. 1 of the current year.

If you have any questions, please contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 740-335-1150.

If you are interested and plan to attend the Zoom meeting, please let an advisor know because we will need your e-mail address to send you the information about the Zoom meeting. If you have any questions or unable to attend, please contact one of the advisors: Nicol Reiterman 740-335-0047, Molly Mickle 740-333-7370, Eric Pitstick 740-335-2841, Betty Cook 740-572-1577 and Beth Gerber 740-606-1577.