Peterson sworn in for another term

COLUMBUS—On Monday, the Honorable Mary Katherine Huffman of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas administered the oath of office to State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), marking the official start of the 134th Ohio General Assembly.

Senator Peterson, a Fayette County native, represents the 17th Senate District, which encompasses all or part of Fayette, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties. He is an eighth generation farmer who still farms with his family in Fayette County.

In addition to his farming duties, Senator Peterson served as a Fayette County Commissioner for 14 years before being elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2011. He joined the Ohio Senate in 2012.

“I’m truly honored to continue serving the wonderful people of the 17th district,” said Peterson. “Alongside my colleagues, I look forward to doing what’s right for all Ohioans.”

The opening ceremony can be viewed on OhioChannel.org. The 134th Ohio General Assembly will run through Dec. 31, 2022.

State Senator Bob Peterson (middle on the right) takes the oath of office for the 134th General Assembly. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_peterson134.jpg State Senator Bob Peterson (middle on the right) takes the oath of office for the 134th General Assembly.

