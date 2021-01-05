Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

DEC. 29

GAS CHECK: 11:29 a.m., 824 Washington Ave. – FD received a call for a natural gas check. FD investigated and found leaks in the gas lines in the basement. FD shut the gas off to the lines that had leaks and advised the occupant to have repairs made.

CO CHECK: 8:05 p.m., 2144 Jenni Lane – FD received a call for a carbon monoxide check. FD arrived on scene and did a carbon monoxide check and there was none detected at the time of the check. FD advised the occupant of their findings of the check.

DEC. 28

ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 6:57 p.m., E. Court Street – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found four vehicles involved with one minor injury. FD checked the scene for safety and assisted with removing debris from the roadway. While blocking the traffic the firefighter operating the fire pumper reported that an individual had hit the truck with their car. Police officers made contact with the driver and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of driving impaired. No damage was noted to the fire truck.

DEC. 27

DETECTOR CHECK: 8:17 a.m., 113 S. Main St. – FD received a call for a detector that was going off. FD arrived on scene and talked to someone from the building and they advised FD that the detector had been going off for about an hour. FD talked to the occupant of the apartment and found out the detector was alarming and then would stop and alarm again. FD investigated and didn’t find any smoke or fire that would cause the detector to alarm. FD shut off the breaker to the detector and it was still doing the same thing. FD advised the occupant to contact someone to have the detectors checked. FD talked to someone that did maintenance at the building and advised them of FD’s finding that the detectors need looked at.

GAS CHECK: 8:22 a.m., 508 E. Paint St. – FD received a call that someone was walking on the sidewalk and smelled natural gas in front of a residence. FD arrived on and investigated. FD found natural gas coming from the ground around a gas shut off. FD contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and told them to advise Vectren of the leak.

DEC. 25

GAS CHECK: 4:08 p.m., 609 Fourth St. – Received request to check residence for a gas leak. FD found a small leak at the water heater and sewer gas in the bathroom. FD shut off the water heater and advised the occupants to run water in the bathroom.

DEC. 24

SMOKE DISCOVERED: 2:51 p.m., 513 S. North St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a large amount of smoke in the six-hundred block, possibly a structure fire. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arriving in the area. FD investigation did find unauthorized burning in a fire pit near the reported location. FD advised the resident of the burning rules and regulations and extinguished the rubbish fire.

FUEL ON GROUND: 4:11 p.m., 352 W. Court St. – Received call reporting fuel pumped onto the ground. FD’s non-emergency response was delayed by an additional call requiring emergency response. FD did find fuel spread across the parking area at the time of arrival. FD applied oil dry to the spill.

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 4:15 p.m., Colonial Court – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff”s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four wheels and pulled off the roadway facing south. FD checked both vehicles for safety, cleared debris from the roadway and assisted other agencies on the scene.

GAS CHECK: 4:46 p.m., 506 E. Paint St. – Received call reporting odor of natural gas outside of the residence and requesting it to be checked. FD investigation did find an underground leak between the residences at 506 and 508 in the area between the sidewalk and on street parking area. FD requested Vectren to be dispatched.

DEC. 21

HAY FIRE: 1:43 p.m., St. Rt. 41 S – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a hay bale fire on a trailer. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by the transporter that the passenger side trailer brake locked-up and caught fire and prior to FD arrival was able to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher. FD checked the brakes and surrounding area of the trailer to ensure that the fire was out. Driver dropped the trailer until repairs could be made.