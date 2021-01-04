The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Ryan Kelly, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Destiny Broadley, Grove City, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christy L. Maraleja, Waverly, Ohio, 68/50 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah A. Gerner, South Charleston, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madison E. Prichard-Warren, Granbury, Texas, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kathleen M. Clark, Highland Heights, Kentucky, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alecia D. Wells, Louisville, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Valeri Sakhanevitch, Aurora, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Scott L. Habberfield, Shelbyville, Kentucky, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sandra Carrillo, Columbus, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended, defendant to pay $150 fine and costs of $145 for a total of $295 and must be paid withing 30 days, zero points.

Lyndsey R. Johnson, McConnelsville, Ohio, 88/70 fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mariyana A. Lacy, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Randy Diggs, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mychal K. Keys, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keith D. Connor, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Crystal D. Debose-Walker, South Euclid, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tracey V. Greggs, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael W. Weiss, Brecksville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ambrosia E. Williams, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Danielle M. Trimm McGlone, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Haylee A. Miller, Salem, Virginia, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lester Rutland, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Scott S. Shelton, Batavia, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric P. Wathen, Jamestown, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert V. Hagenmaier, Wilmington, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kimberly S. Penwell, Bloomingburg, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Janet S. Fye, Massillon, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rebecca L. Smith, Lockbourne, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ronald Mader, 4042 US 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brittany M. McDaniel, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patrice Gray, Maple Heights, Ohio, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Michael L. Henderson, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy J. Cost, Hamilton, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew E. McGuire, Georgetown, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Frank M. Bucci, Cranesville, Pennsylvania, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dazaray S. Rice, Louisville, Kentucky, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rachel T. Bowie, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Charles Owusu, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer E. Edwards, Worthington, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kristin L. Baker, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher L. Morgan, London, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.