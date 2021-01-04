Man arrested for robbery, assault

A Washington C.H. man is being held in the Fayette County Jail on felony charges after allegedly assaulting two individuals — his ex-girlfriend and a 70-year-old male — and stealing a victim’s cell phone.

At 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, a Washington Police Department officer responded to a John Street residence in reference to a reported assault. The officer was advised that Travis D. Jones, 43, of 736 E. Market St., had just fled the residence in a vehicle, however the officer was unable to locate him.

The officer returned to the John Street home and spoke with the alleged victims, a 70-year-old male and Jones’s former girlfriend, according to reports. The man told police that Jones came to the residence to see his ex-girlfriend and that he allowed him inside — at which time Jones reportedly went to the room the woman was in and began banging on the door.

Once inside the room, the two got into an argument, which then allegedly turned physical. The victims told police that Jones punched the woman in the head several times with a closed fist. The 71-year-old man came into the room, observed the alleged assault, advised Jones to stop and said he was calling the police.

Jones then allegedly turned to the man and punched him in the head while in the living room, knocking him to the couch and causing his cell phone to drop. Jones then took the cell phone and departed the residence, according to reports.

A short time later, police found Jones at 703 Park Drive and arrested him on charges of second-degree felony robbery, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, and first-degree misdemeanor assault. At the Fayette County Jail, Jones was read his Miranda and waived his right. He said he was at the John Street residence to see the woman, but he denied all allegations made against him, reports said.

Jones is being held in jail on a $31,500 bond.

