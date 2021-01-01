FCPH reports 29th COVID death

On Wednesday, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported a 29th COVID-19 related death along with a two-day total of 78 new cases (39 confirmed, 39 probable) and 79 recoveries (61 confirmed, 18 probable).

The community member that died was a female in her 70s.

As of Wednesday, there were 239 active cases and 1,516 recovered cases within the county. There were 12 community members hospitalized and, overall, there have been 154 local hospitalizations.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order encouraging people to stay at home during specified hours unless they are working or engaged in an essential activity. This extends provisions in previous orders and applies until Jan. 23 at 12:01 p.m.

Specifications in this order include:

-Individuals within the state must stay at a place of residence during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for obtaining necessary food, medical care, or social services or providing care for others.

-This order doesn’t apply to those that are homeless. Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence, are encouraged to leave their homes and stay at a safe, alternative location.

-The order does not apply to religious observances and First Amendment protected speech including activity by the media.

-The order permits travel into or out of the state and permits travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children according to a custody agreement, or to obtain fuel.

Individuals are permitted to leave a place of residence during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the following essential activities:

-Engaging in activities essential to their health and safety or the health and safety of those in their households or people who are unable to or should not leave their homes, including pets. Activities can include but are not limited to seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, or visiting a health care professional including hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care clinics and pharmacies.

-To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or members of their household who are unable or should not leave their home, to deliver those services or supplies to others. Examples of those include but are not limited to, obtaining groceries and food. Food and beverages may be obtained only for consumption off-premises, through such means as delivery, drive-through, curbside pickup and carryout.

-To obtain necessary social services.

-To go to work, including volunteer work.

-To take care of or transport a family member, friend, or pet in their household or another household.

-To perform or obtain government services.

As of Thursday, Fayette County remained level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System as it met three indicators for high spread. Those indicators were:

-Number of new cases per capita

-Proportion of cases in a non-congregate setting (indicative of community spread)

-ICU bed occupancy

To follow information from FCPH, visit its Facebook page, “Fayette County Public Health-OHIO,” or website, www.faycohd.org/.

Health order signed encouraging Ohioans to stay home