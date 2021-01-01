Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 30

Criminal Damaging: At 8:50 a.m., Ronald Garringer reported a criminal damaging complaint. He advised that sometime throughout the night, unknown persons busted the rear window out of his vehicle while parked at Village Court Apartments. A criminal damaging report was completed.

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Contact was made with Charles Jones III and his son, Joshua Jones, who were the two involved. It was determined that Joshua made threats toward his father, at which time Joshua was arrested and charged.

Disorderly Conduct: At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of KFC on West Court Street in reference to an intoxicated female. Contact was made with Nichole Thatcher, who appeared under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, making it impossible for her to care for herself. Thatcher was arrested and charged.

Assault: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with Mary Italiano and another woman, who were the two involved. It was determined that Italiano assaulted the other woman by attempting to hit her with a can of beer and then punching her in the face. Italiano was arrested and charged.

Dec. 29

Criminal Simulation: At 11:23 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on Leesburg Avenue in reference to counterfeit money. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised unknown persons attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Video was obtained and an investigation began.

Dec. 26

Theft/Misuse of a Credit Card: At 3:59 p.m., Gregory Sanderson reported a theft complaint. He advised that he lost a credit card, which was used at Walmart before he realized his card was missing. A report was completed and an investigation began.

Dec. 24

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 7:29 a.m., Kyle Ackley reported a theft of his vehicle. He advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole his vehicle that was unlocked, parked in front of his residence. The keys were also in the vehicle. On Dec. 25, the vehicle was located and an investigation began.

Criminal Damaging: At 3:12 p.m., Dorothy Morton reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that sometime throughout the day, unknown persons spray painted her residence. A criminal damaging report was completed.

Dec. 23

Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 12:15 p.m., officers observed a suspicious male in the 600 block of Yeoman Street. The male was identified as Shawn Harris, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Harris was arrested and was found to be in possession of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending at this time.

Receiving Stolen Property: At 1:31 a.m., officers observed a suspicious male in the dead end of Sycamore Street. The male was identified as Dusty Oates, who had an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest. Oates was arrested on the warrant and was found to be in possession of a stolen credit card from a breaking and entering complaint from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and other suspected stolen property.

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 12:26 p.m., Logan Huebner reported a theft of his vehicle. He advised that he parked his vehicle at TSC with the keys in the truck unlocked. While in the store, unknown persons stole his vehicle. A theft report was completed and an investigation began.

Theft/Misuse of a Credit Card: At 1:29 p.m., Scott Smallwood reported a theft complaint. He advised that he lost his wallet, and unknown persons located the wallet and used his credit card. A theft report was completed and an investigation began.

Theft: At 3:53 p.m., David Roberts reported a theft complaint. He advised that sometime throughout the day, unknown persons stole the front license plate off his vehicle. A theft report was completed.

Obstructing Official Business/Resisting Arrest/Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 4:41 p.m., an officer observed Jeremy York, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. As the officer approached, York fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers attempted to restrain York, who resisted. After the struggle, York was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Assault: At 5:59 p.m., April Holley reported an assault complaint. She advised that Dena Drake and she were involved in a verbal altercation. As she entered her vehicle to leave, Drake kicked the car door, striking Holley in the arm. A report was completed and Holley was referred to the city solicitor for possible charges.

Dec. 22

Telecommunication Harassment: At 9:14 p.m., a woman reported a telecommunication harassment complaint. She advised that her ex-boyfriend, Javier Garcia, attempted to Facetime call her. Garcia was previously given a telecommunication harassment warning by the police department. A report was completed and the woman was referred to the city solicitor for possible charges.

Dec. 20

Theft of Motor Vehicle: At 12:30 p.m., Margie Chapman reported that her vehicle had been stolen from outside her residence at 15 Colonial Court. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Theft: At 6:22 p.m., Chelsey Haddox reported that a package had been stolen from her residence at 421 Grove Ave. A report was taken.