R-H wishes community a Happy New Year

The Record-Herald will not be publishing a paper on New Year’s Day, and employees will not be in the office on Friday as well so that they can enjoy the holiday with their families. There will be a paper on Saturday, Jan. 2 and a Shopper’s Guide will go out this weekend as regularly-scheduled.

Employees will return to the Record-Herald office, located at 757 W. Elm St. in Washington Court House, on Monday, Jan. 4. The office will still be closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Checks and other material can be dropped off in the drop box at the front of the building.

If you have circulation questions, call circulation clerk Lou Ann Thompson at 740-313-0359. For advertising, call market manager Kim Penwell at 740-313-0347. For editorial, call editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

The Record-Herald urges community members to stay safe throughout these difficult times. Please have a safe and happy new year! Cheers to a better 2021!