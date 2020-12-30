A passing of the torch

After 20 years of serving as the Fayette County Recorder, Cathy Templin is retiring and Kimberly Coil-Butler was sworn in as the next county recorder on Wednesday morning.

“This has certainly been a wonderful experience,” explained Templin via email. “The fact that I was able to get elected was a surprise in itself. I was the only candidate who was not a Fayette County native. I took office January of 2001, and we immediately started preparing for the move into the new Administration Building.”

While reflecting on her time as recorder, Templin explained, “after we were all settled in the new office, we decided it was time to start scanning documents. This eliminated the need for hard copy books and assured us we would not run out of room in the new office. That was the only major change made to the office over the past twenty years. I am a true believer in the old saying ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’”

Throughout those 20 years there were some unique challenges, including a Malware infiltration in the county computer system in June of 2019. The Malware was identified as Ransomware. The concept behind Ransomware is to lock users out of their information until they pay a ransom to regain access. That ransom was not paid.

Following the Malware infiltration was the COVID-19 pandemic which continues today.

”After the ransomware issue we dealt with in 2019 and now Covid this year, I believe this is the perfect time to take my leave,” wrote Templin. “In my working career I have had three wonderful bosses — Mr. Brubaker, Mr. Hammond, and the voters of Fayette County. Thank you all for letting me enjoy this wonderful experience.”

Coil-Butler was voted in as the next county recorder at the November general election. She ran unopposed and received 10,166 votes. Coil-Butler has been acting as a deputy of the Fayette County Recorder’s Office.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to vote in the General Election 2020 and make your voices heard,” wrote Coil-Butler via email. “On a personal note, I sincerely appreciate all of you who have voted for me, hosted my yard signs, donated and supported me in many ways on my journey to becoming the next Fayette County Recorder.”

Coil-Butler wrote, “Special appreciation and recognition goes to Cathy Templin and Sonja Kingery at the Fayette County Recorder’s Office for their patience, mentoring and support personally and professionally to prepare me for the duties and responsibilities of the office; to my husband, Brad, and the rest of my family and friends, without whom I could not have dared to make this journey. I am very excited, humbled and blessed by receiving this opportunity. Thank you!”

According to Coil-Butler, the office has been having a week-long celebration for Templin’s retirement and has been welcoming cards and farewell visits. The office is located at 133 S. Main St., Suite 305, and can be reached by phone at 740-335-1770.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

On Wednesday morning, Kimberly Coil-Butler was sworn in as the next Fayette County Recorder by Judge David Bender. Pictured with Kimberly is her husband, Brad Butler (middle). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_thumbnail_20201230_0720152.jpg On Wednesday morning, Kimberly Coil-Butler was sworn in as the next Fayette County Recorder by Judge David Bender. Pictured with Kimberly is her husband, Brad Butler (middle). Courtesy photo

