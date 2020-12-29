On Tuesday, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) continued to administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Mary Moses (right), with Caretenders (Home Health Care), was among those who received the vaccine this week. Administering the shot is FCPH nurse Amy Friel.

