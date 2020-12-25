Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Melissa D. Wysong, 4062 Main Street SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rory A. Reid, Westerville, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda K. Hunt, Willard, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher J. Grisham, Cincinnati, Ohio, 98/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James D. Hembree, Logan, Alabama, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gerald Evans, 757 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kelly S. Donohue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David J. Smith, 537 French Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nohemi Zerbi, Lorton, Virginia, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lorie J. Campbell, Dublin, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chad E. Reeves, 678 Robinson Road Lot 9, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

David A. Clifton, Columbus, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kacey L. Coslow, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Drake L. Robson, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deleon V. Lutz, Crittenden, Kentucky, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nathan L. Roberts, Cleveland, Ohio, aggravated menacing, case dismissed on motion of plaintiff.

Nathan L. Roberts, Cleveland, Ohio, possession of marijuana, case dismissed on motion of plaintiff.

Thomas W. Curran, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ronald W. Marion, Greenfield, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason Hornsby, East Bank, West Virginia, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sean T. Carrier, Hilliard, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hailey M. Barker, Kings Mills, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher E. Brown, Jamestown, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua Fisher, Harrison, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dennis E. Bettis Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madison D. Huber, Loveland, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amber M. Boysel, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Candace Hatten, Atlanta, Georgia, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Wesley R. Fawley, Lynchburg, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel J. Jackson, Morehead, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicolas M. McNulty-Hart, Westerville, Ohio, passing violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Darikus Norwood, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Allison A. Gleason, Dublin, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph L. Maze, Marion, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dean Difillippo, Sewell, New Jersey, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130 case was waived by defendant.

Alyssa M. Cataldo, Etiwanda, California, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.