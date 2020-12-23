Local donates gifts to Court House Manor

Local Sara Patterson recently donated gifts to residents of Court House Manor in Washington C.H. through her business, “Bling it on Boutique,” with the help of her customers.

According to Patterson, she is the owner of Bling it on Boutique, but it is operated with the assistance of her mother Kathy and sister-in-law Melissa. They sell paparazzi jewelry and were able to donate 15 men’s bags and 35 women’s bags.

“My customers bought jewelry to put in the seniors’ bags, and then our business bought the bags and the rest of the items we put in them. We also had some donations from friends to help toward the bag costs,” explained Patterson. “We didn’t just want to donate jewelry, so we had the idea of making little bags for each piece of jewelry we sold.”

The women’s bags contained a piece of jewelry, a pair of fuzzy socks, a bag of candy and a ChapStick. The bags also contained a homemade keychain which were donated by one customer named Breanna Ellison.

The men’s bags contained a pair of socks, a hand sanitizer, an activity book, a ChapStick, a bag of candy and a pack of Kleenex.

The idea to create gift bags came during a live sale on social media. According to Patterson, the boutique has clip-on earrings that can be difficult to sell as they aren’t often needed. One of their customers, Melissa DeeAnn, bought all of the clip-on earrings during the live sale, then requested those earrings be donated to a local nursing home.

Following DeeAnn’s request, a chain reaction began as the boutiques other customers on the live sale joined in and bought items to donate. The customers weren’t just local as they came from all over the country.

“I feel so blessed that I was able to do something like that and so thankful that I have such amazing customers, because none of that would have been possible without them,” explained Patterson.

Recently, Sara Patterson donated gift bags to residents of Court House Manor (CHM) through her business, Bring it on Boutique. Pictured are (left-to-right) CHM Business Development Coordinator Candis Conley, CHM Administrator Susan Thomas and Patterson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_sara-CHM.jpg Recently, Sara Patterson donated gift bags to residents of Court House Manor (CHM) through her business, Bring it on Boutique. Pictured are (left-to-right) CHM Business Development Coordinator Candis Conley, CHM Administrator Susan Thomas and Patterson. Courtesy photo