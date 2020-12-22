Winners of ‘Rolling Rimples’ announced

Organizers of “Rolling Rimples,” a weight loss program sponsored by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) and United Way of Fayette County, recently announced the winners of the 27th weight loss challenge.

According to organizers, this round of the challenge lasted from August to December with a total of 10 businesses and 66 individuals participating.

The first place individual winner was Larin Taylor, Community Action Commission (CAC), losing 57 pounds. Second place went to Joe Denen, city manager, losing 20 pounds. The third place winner was Penny Patton, Fayette County Treasurer’s Office, losing 15 pounds.

For the individual participants, the first place prize was a $100 gift card, second place was a $50 gift card, and the third place winner received a $25 gift card. The winning team was CAC Team number two: Larin Taylor, Judy Havens, Chelsea Hall, Kathy Brown and Gwen Hesson with a combined loss of 64 pounds. Each of the winning team members received a $50 gift card.

“This program is a fun, competitive weight loss challenge among businesses and agencies in Fayette County,” said FCPH Health Educator Janessa Williamson, RN. According to Williamson, participants could compete individually or as a team with four-to-five people on a team.

Williamson visited each participating agency or business once a month for five months and weighed each participant. Those who participated received a piece of fruit. They also received a healthy recipe and a newsletter with notes on eating properly, how to eat healthy at a restaurant, or shopping wisely at the grocery, and other health-related information.

When asked the keys to their success, the winners listed actions such as eliminating pop and sweets, being mindful and eating a healthy breakfast, and walking every day even if it was just for a short time.

“We encourage people to eat whole foods, less processed food if at all possible, portion control, drink more water and of course to move more,” Williamson said. “One important part of this program is the accountability of having someone else weigh you, but participating with friends and coworkers adds an element of fun and helps people to inspire and cheer each other on. The ultimate goal of this program is to live a healthier lifestyle. This is an ongoing process in life.”

The next round of Rolling Rimples will be announced at a later date. For more information about health education and other programs at Fayette County Public Health visit www.faycohd.org.

The information in this article was provided by FCPH Public Information Officer Missy Smith.

