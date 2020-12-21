Fire destroys Aspen Drive home

On Saturday, a home located at 898 Aspen Drive in Washington C.H. was destroyed by a fire. While no human casualties were reported, the family’s two cats perished.

The alarm for the fire went off at 2:08 p.m. According to the fire report from the accident, the Washington Fire Department (WFD) had been responding to a mutual aide request for a different structure fire that was occurring off State Route 41 South (jurisdiction of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District). Upon being notified of the fire within their jurisdiction, WFD diverted their attention to the home on Aspen Drive and arrived on scene at 2:17 p.m. While on the way to the scene, heavy smoke was observed and mutual aide was requested to assist with the fire.

BPM Joint Fire District responded to the scene to assist as did Box 65 and Fayette County EMS. Dayton Power and Light was requested to disconnect electric to the home, and the Red Cross was requested to assist the family.

The report explains that the fire, according to the occupants, began in the garage and spread fast. Upon firefighters’ arrival, fire was coming out of the open garage door and was burning across the attic space, venting through the roof over the garage and center of the roof.

Once it was confirmed all occupants were out of the home, firefighters began to fight the fire from the front of the home, according to the report. An aerial tower was also utilized at the back of the home.

The fire was considered to be under control as of 3:11 p.m. as the main fire was out, although extinguishment of fire continued. The last firefighter unit did not leave the scene until 6:09 p.m.

“The crews always do a great job,” WFD Fire Chief Tim Downing said. “I would like to mention specifically the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch who handled a very hectic day, in a very professional manner and did a fantastic job.”

An investigation was conducted, but the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

A GoFundMe has been set up by one of the home’s occupants for those willing and wanting to donate to the family: “Our house is burned and everything inside is gone.”

A family member, Shasta Bushey, is assisting in collecting clothing donations for the family: two adult males — 34×30 pants and large shirts, one adult male — 40×32 pants and 2x shirts, one adult female — 10-12 pants and large shirts, one adult female — 2x stretchy pants and 4x shirts. Those who are able to help can contact Bushey at 740-463-1717.

