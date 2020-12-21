Veterans honored in wreath-laying ceremony

Over a dozen members of the “Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW),” along with several volunteers from the community, braved the snow and cold temperature on Saturday at noon to participate in the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony held at the Washington Cemetery to honor the military veterans buried there.

The local event was one of more than 2,200 such ceremonies held at various locations across America at noon on Saturday. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

Shawn A. Cox served as master of ceremonies for the program. Cox is a Henry Casey Camp member, was the camp coordinator for the event, and is a past Ohio Department SUVCW Commander. After a brief account of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War being a Congressionally Chartered organization that is the legal heir to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a wreath was placed at the base of each of the military service flag poles located at the veteran’s plaza in the cemetery honoring all veterans.

The wreath honoring U. S. Army veterans was placed by the camp junior vice commander, Kelly Hopkins, a U. S. Army veteran. The Navy wreath was placed by camp council member Paul S. Grim, a U. S. Air Force veteran. The U. S. Air Force wreath was placed by camp council member James L. Grim, a U. S. Air Force veteran. The wreath honoring the U. S. Marines was placed by the camp secretary, Shane L. Milburn, a U. S. Marine veteran and a former commander of the Ohio Department SUVCW. The U. S. Coast Guard wreath was placed by camp member Irven R. Cassio. David Meister, senior vice commander, placed the POW/MIA wreath

Camp members and community volunteers placed over 60 wreaths on the graves of military veterans buried in the Washington cemetery. At each grave site the person placing the wreath would announce the name of the veteran, thank him for his service and salute. It is believed that a veteran is not forgotten as long as his name is remembered.

Cox said he hoped more wreath sponsors and volunteers can be found next year so that more of the approximately 1,000 veterans buried in the Washington Cemetery can be honored. He would also like to include veterans in other local cemeteries.

To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, those interested are encouraged to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163622/Overview/?relatedId=0.

Pictured are some of the Henry Casey Camp members who participated in the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony: (left to right) camp secretary and adjutant of the Sons of Veterans Reserve 3rd Military District Shane L. Milburn, camp council member James L. Grim, Irven R. Cassio, junior member Joshua J. Cassio, camp council member Michael Cassio, and camp council member Paul S. Grim. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-1.jpg Pictured are some of the Henry Casey Camp members who participated in the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony: (left to right) camp secretary and adjutant of the Sons of Veterans Reserve 3rd Military District Shane L. Milburn, camp council member James L. Grim, Irven R. Cassio, junior member Joshua J. Cassio, camp council member Michael Cassio, and camp council member Paul S. Grim. Courtesy photos Robert E. Grim, national commanding general of the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR) and a past national commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, makes sure a wreath is placed at the Civil War statue that was restored in 2007 by the Henry Casey Camp. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Phto-No.-8.jpg Robert E. Grim, national commanding general of the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR) and a past national commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, makes sure a wreath is placed at the Civil War statue that was restored in 2007 by the Henry Casey Camp. Courtesy photos Camp junior vice commander Kelly Hopkins places a wreath on the grave of a veteran. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-10.jpg Camp junior vice commander Kelly Hopkins places a wreath on the grave of a veteran. Courtesy photos Camp members Joshua Cassio (left) and Michael Cassio place wreaths on the graves of veterans. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-9.jpg Camp members Joshua Cassio (left) and Michael Cassio place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Courtesy photos Irven Cassio places a wreath at the Coast Guard flag pole. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-7.jpg Irven Cassio places a wreath at the Coast Guard flag pole. Courtesy photos Jordan Milburn (left) and Captain Shane L. Milburn, members of the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), helped place wreaths on the graves of military veterans. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-5.jpg Jordan Milburn (left) and Captain Shane L. Milburn, members of the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), helped place wreaths on the graves of military veterans. Courtesy photos Although it was cold, community volunteers bundled up. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-4.jpg Although it was cold, community volunteers bundled up. Courtesy photos Community volunteers helped place wreaths on the military graves. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-3.jpg Community volunteers helped place wreaths on the military graves. Courtesy photos Shawn A. Cox, camp patriotic instructor and past Ohio department commander, served as master of ceremonies for the event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_No.-2.jpg Shawn A. Cox, camp patriotic instructor and past Ohio department commander, served as master of ceremonies for the event. Courtesy photos David Meister (right), camp senior vice commander, and Judah Meister place a wreath on the grave of a Confederate veteran. Since 1903 the Federal government has recognized Confederate veterans as American veterans and provides government headstones for them. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_PhotSix.jpg David Meister (right), camp senior vice commander, and Judah Meister place a wreath on the grave of a Confederate veteran. Since 1903 the Federal government has recognized Confederate veterans as American veterans and provides government headstones for them. Courtesy photos