26th COVID-related death reported in county

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported a COVID-19 related death on Monday — a female in her 90s.

“Please respect the family’s privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said a statement from FCPH.

Also on Monday, FCPH reported a three-day total of 65 new COVID-19 cases (54 confirmed, 11 probable) in the county and 82 new recoveries or closed cases (66 confirmed, 16 probable.).

As of Monday there were 16 individuals hospitalized and 141 cumulative hospitalizations. There were 236 active cases and 26 total deaths in the county.

Two cases have been removed from the cumulative totals since the previous update, according to FCPH. This can occur when there is a change in status or transfer to another jurisdiction.

The next local update will be posted on Wednesday. There will not be a Friday update this week due to the Christmas holiday.

