Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 18

Corey S. Keller, 28, at large in Washington C.H., Tiffin Police Department warrant.

Dec. 17

Nicholas E. Hatfield, 30, 513 Earl Ave., protection order violation.

Dec. 16

Joshua L. Thompson, 28, at large, inducing panic.

Dec. 15

Randy A. Pollock, 28, 619 Rawling St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor).

Female, 16, Washington C.H., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), underage consumption.

Female, 17, Washington C.H., underage consumption.