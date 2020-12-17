House catches fire on Rawlings St.

On Thursday morning, the Washington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a fire at 619 Rawlings Street.

The alarm for the fire went off at 7:31 a.m. and firefighters arrived on scene at 7:34 a.m. The fire was considered under control as of 8:53 a.m. According to the report, the fire had been contained to the attic and the front exterior wall. It is believed that electrical wiring in the attic above the front bedroom was the cause of the fire, making it accidental.

There were no injuries reported although there was damage to the siding of the neighboring house at 623 Rawlings St.

The BPM Joint Fire District out of Bloomingburg joined the scene in case they were needed as did Fayette County EMS.

According to WFD Chief Tim Downing, in his opinion the house is a loss as extensive damage was caused by the fire.

According to the report, two residents escaped the structure as firefighters arrived on scene. The residents informed firefighters that there were more residents of the structure but their whereabouts were unknown.

The report further explained the firefighters attempted to use the front door, but the entryway had been turned into a sleeping room and the door leading further into the residence had been padlocked and barricaded. The other residents escaped the structure through the back of the residence.

Downing explained there were dogs in the structure but they were in a back room without fire or smoke, making them safe but contained. The dogs refused to leave the room though, so throughout the process of putting the fire out, firefighters continued to check on the dogs and gain their trust until the dogs left the structure with them.

“What I think was amazing, is they were continuously able to check on the dogs in one of the rooms that was safe and keep them safe in that area, even though they had to fight a fire in the front portion of the home,” said Downing. “They just had to keep checking on them, gain their trust, and get them outside.”

“Because of the quick actions of the firefighters, they were able to knock the flames down and keep it from getting worse,” said Downing. “The firefighters did a fantastic job in knocking the flames down.”

No injuries reported, extensive damage to residence