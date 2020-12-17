Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Audrey Webster, Louisville, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kathryn A. Billman, New Albany, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph Lentine, Cincinnati, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James E. Wesch, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aden Z. Mohammed, Louisville, Kentucky, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keith Eugene, Rockville, Maryland, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isabela S. Gibson, Fairfield, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin A. Amankwaah, Chicago, Illinois, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rama P. Moola, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Armand T. Walker, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kennedi T. McDonald, Blacklick, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130.

Cierra V. Williams, Louisville, Kentucky, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Troy D. Anderson, Peachtree City, Georgia, 87/70 fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cortney N. Hayburn, 1028 Lakeview Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jaydene M. Richards, Greenfield, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $100, court costs $135, fine of $100 and cost.

Alejandra E. Valencia, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas J. Packo, Copley, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael Atkins, Dublin, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sandra J. Copeland, Bloomingburg, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $25, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $25 and court costs.

Imran A. Syed, Blacklick, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chayton Wright, Bremen, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $50, court costs $135, $50 fine and costs.

Jacob A. Fuller, Columbus, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keifer B. Mosmeir, Laurelville, Ohio, 71/50 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan A. Browning, Racine, Ohio, 69/50 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bradley S. Ashford, Wilmington, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John Marrone, Maineville, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

India L. Cox, Olney, Maryland, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cierra V. Williams, Louisville, Kentucky, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Samuel T. Teklesenbet, Antioch, Tennessee, no mud flaps, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mathew S. Foust, Carthage, Indiana, turn signals, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Veeraj V. Nimbalkar, Louisville, Kentucky, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Avery S. Sanderson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ikeana Okafoe, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew D. Starrett, Columbus, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $100, court costs $145, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from speed 68/55; defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days, no points.

Mark G. Phillips, Lithia Springs, Georgia, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Myesha D. Johnson, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nolan R. Smith, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony Jackman, Easton, Pennsylvania, 105/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.