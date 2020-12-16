County grants CARES funds to local flower shops

Two local businesses were approved to receive funds through the county’s “Small Business Emergency Relief Grant Program” at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

The newest businesses to receive the funds are Back-En-Thyme Flower and Gift Shop in Washington Court House ($10,000) and Robin’s Nest Flowers and Gifts in Jeffersonville ($9,285).

As previously reported, the grant program was put into place by the county to assist local, small businesses with 25 or fewer employees who experienced a loss of significant sales or had to close during the pandemic. Up to $10,000 can be provided per grant with that money coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding the county received.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, Bill Huhman was appointed as apiary inspector for 2021 at a fee of $2,500. His salary is set at $13.26 per hour plus mileage of 45 cents per mile.

A contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services and the Fayette County Community Action Commission was approved. The purpose of the contract is to provide Medicaid transportation services to qualified recipients in Fayette County. Each trip within Fayette County but outside city limits will be $20 while each trip within city limits will be $5.50 per trip. The term of the contract is for 2021 and will be funded by Medicaid.

Also during the meeting, the commissioners entered into nine contracts.

Two of those contracts were to provide electrical services at various county-owned buildings from two companies. One company was Henkle Electric in Jeffersonville at a cost of $60 per worker per hour along with time-and-a-half when working after 5 p.m. or on weekends. The second company was with CT Electric in Washington C.H. at a cost of $65 per worker per hour along with time-and-a-half when working after 5 p.m. or on weekends.

The third contract was with Dennis Graham Trash Hauling in Washington C.H. to provide trash pickup for the county administrative building, county administrative services building, and the county administrative services annex—board of elections. The trash is to be picked up on a weekly basis for $1,261 per quarter through 2021.

The fourth contract was with Marquee Construction in Washington C.H. to provide general repair and building maintenance at county-owned buildings. The rate is $40 per worker per hour which includes the vehicle, all tools needed (except for rental equipment including skid loader, dump truck, fork lift and man lift at a rate of $45 per hour needed). The contract term is for 2021.

The fifth contract was with Weller’s Plumbing and Heating in Greenfield to provide labor and travel for service/repair of HVAC systems in county-owned buildings. The rate is $80 for Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The overtime rate is $100 and the trip charge is $28.

The sixth contract was with Parsley Plumbing in Jeffersonville to provide plumbing services at county-owned buildings. The rate is $45 per worker per hour along with time-and-a-half when working after 5 p.m. or on weekends. The term of the contract is for 2021.

The seventh contract was with Jack Anders to provide mowing services beginning April 1 of next year and ending Oct. 30 of next year. The areas to be mowed include the armory, senior citizen’s center, courthouse (twice a week), the life squad and visitation center. The rate will be $330 per week during April-October.

The eighth contract was with Aldus Hega (Construction Aid) in Washington C.H. to provide labor and materials to repair wind damage on the end of the county barn located at 2555 US Route 62 N.E. The cost will be $4,025.

The final contract was with Ewing Tree Service in Washington C.H. to provide labor and materials for trimming and removing one maple tree at the tower located at 225 S. Fayette St. The cost will be $1,000.

Two agreements were entered into.

The first agreement was with Mark Pitstick, Attorney at Law, to provide prosecution services for criminal cases arising from unincorporated areas of Fayette County that are filed as misdemeanor criminal offenses in the Washington Court House Municipal Court. The contract is for 2021 for $15,000.

The second agreement was between the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the Fayette County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) for EMA to assume and coordinate responsibilities on behalf of the LEPC. These responsibilities include emergency plans and reviews, exercising the plan and evaluation, training and education, compliance, facility hazard analysis and other duties and responsibilities as needed.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMwoods.

