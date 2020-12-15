WCH man facing multiple charges in domestic case

A Washington C.H. man who allegedly threatened the mother of their child while brandishing a knife and busted the windows out of her vehicle is facing multiple charges.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, Washington Police Department officers made contact with the complainant, who advised that Bradley L. Camp came to her residence looking for his daughter who was not there at the time, according to reports. Camp, 22, allegedly became upset, brandished a knife and said “someone was going to die” before he departed.

Just after 6 a.m. as officers were investigating the complaint about Camp on Market Street, an additional complaint was made claiming that Camp “smashed windows out of a vehicle” near a residence on Commons Drive. While officers were on their way to Commons Drive, police dispatch advised that Camp had departed in a white vehicle southbound on North Glenn Avenue. As the vehicle turned eastbound and was heading out of the city, one of the officers was able to locate Camp and made a traffic stop, according to reports.

Camp was arrested in reference to the complaint on Market Street. He reportedly confessed to busting the windows out of the woman’s vehicle and slashing its tires.

“(Camp) advised that he was mad since (the victim) would not allow him to see their child,” the police report states. “(Camp) had blood all over his hands from punching out the windows” of the vehicle.

Police said the victim was “shaken up from the incident” and said she “feared for her life” due to Camp’s alleged actions. She said Camp had been calling and Facebook messaging her all night “blaming her for him not being able to see their child,” reports said.

While at the Fayette County Jail, Camp reportedly said, “if she came outside I would have snatched her up too.”

Camp was charged with aggravated menacing, domestic violence by threats, and criminal damaging.

