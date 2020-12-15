Locals donate and deliver 3,800 cookies

Local Steven Armstrong recently reached out to the community to assist him with a new project, “Christmas Cookies of Love,” with a focus on making and delivering cookies to those who needed a little “pick-me-up” this holiday season.

The inspiration behind the project, according to Armstrong, was from a personal experience he had gone through in the past.

“I was at my low point in my life on Christmas day in 1998,” Armstrong wrote via email. “A relative stranger did a similar act of random kindness for me that changed my life, and for that I have been forever grateful.”

Not only did several community members respond to the project, but they surpassed the original goal of 2,000 cookies by making and donating 3,800.

“I cannot thank everyone enough who helped out with this project. Something so simple as a small gesture such as this can really make a difference to someone that is struggling— I know, I speak from experience,” wrote Armstrong. “I wish I could share with you all the numerous tear jerking messages of appreciation that I have received from the recipients. It really did make a difference in the lives of many.”

Armstrong and volunteers solicited names and addresses from the general public of anyone that “could use a little pick me up,” he explained. The names given ranged greatly, including of elderly who were alone, veterans, people who have recently lost a spouse, parent or child, people affected by COVID-19, people who are unemployed, those with loved ones struggling to recover, etc.

“We made deliveries to over 300 local citizens,” wrote Armstrong. “(Who were experiencing) many different hardships that our community is suffering from.”

Although the concept may seem simple, Armstrong explained it is the meaningful ties behind the project that matter as he will never forget the stranger whose random act of kindness changed his direction and outlook on life in 1998.

“This was the most amazing project that I have hosted so far. The outpouring of gratitude and love has been overwhelming,” wrote Armstrong. “Thank you all again, and as I said so many times, there is no better community to be a part of than ours in Fayette County!”

