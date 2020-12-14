Families adopt 20 cats during event

During the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event, 20 cats were adopted from the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) by families located in Washington Court House, Greenfield, New Holland, Chillicothe, Blanchester, Kingston and London, according to FRHS officials.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Empty the Shelters lasted from Dec. 9-13 with an aim to bring holiday hope to homeless pets across the country, as previously reported.

According to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams, the adoption fee during the event at FRHS was reduced to $25.

“I think Empty the Shelters went great,” said Adams. “We didn’t quite empty our shelter, but we are happy that 20 animals now have a family. We are extremely thankful for the Bissell Pet Foundation for partnering with us to help animals find a home.”

With the 20 animals adopted out during the event, FRHS has now found homes for 1,563 animals this year. Currently, there are 50 animals in-house waiting for adoption, including 18 that were brought in from the FRHS waiting list on Monday. There are now 106 animals waiting on the list to enter the FRHS animal care and adoption center.

“We’ve taken in at least that many animals into our small downtown facility which is an astounding number. We understand some people become frustrated when they have to be placed on our waiting list, but that is because we only have so many cages and rooms to house animals on a daily basis. We stay within the capacity for care guidelines as suggested by national humane organizations to reduce stress for the animals and to promote good health during their stay,” said Adams.

Adams further explained that the adoption event was so popular that a line formed outside the facility at one point.

“Staff ensured there was social distancing in the line,” he explained. “Only a household family, couple, or individual were allowed to enter the main area at a time. Visitors had to have their mask on appropriately and wash their hands using a portable hand washing station at the front entrance upon entering. When the allocated number of people such as a household family, couple, or individuals exited an area, then the next family or individual were allowed to enter. All visitors were very receptive to the enforced mandates by staff without any displayed disagreements. I think people know that we are concerned about the current pandemic and the health safety of them and our staff.”

The Empty the Shelters event wasn’t the last special opportunity to add a furry family member before the end of 2020.

The FRHS annual “Paws and Claws Christmas Celebration & Special Adoption” will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to Adams, adoption fees will be reduced to $40 for kittens and $10 for adult cats.

“Due to COVID, we don’t have our traditional treats and refreshing drinks, but that won’t stop us from having a traditional holiday cheer during the event,” said Adams. “We also ask that only those who plan to adopt visit. We want to make sure those who plan to adopt have access to the animal rooms since we only allow a household family or individual inside a room at a time.”

Also up and ready to go this holiday season is the FRHS “Christmas Giving Tree.” Adams explained the tree is in an area where anyone, including those who aren’t adopting, are able to leave gifts of animal care supplies. Scoopable cat litter, dry Purina kitten chow, dry Purina cat food, pate style canned cat food, Purina dry puppy and dog chow, canned dog food, cat and dog toys, paper towels, bleach, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, Lysol, tarts for a tart burner, trash bags, puppy pee pads, copy paper and stock paper are all acceptable donations. Any and all donations are appreciated.

During the BISSEL Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” event, 20 cats were adopted from the Fayette Regional Humane Society. The Loyola family came all the way from Blanchester to adopt “Jan” and “Orca.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_FRHS2.jpg During the BISSEL Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” event, 20 cats were adopted from the Fayette Regional Humane Society. The Loyola family came all the way from Blanchester to adopt “Jan” and “Orca.” Courtesy photo

