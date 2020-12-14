Wreath laying to honor veterans

Locally, volunteers supporting “Wreaths Across America” at Washington Cemetery have been working hard to ensure that the approximately 1,000 service members buried there will be honored again this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day 2020.

This Saturday at noon, the ceremonies that are held across the country at more than 2,200 participating locations may look a little different as the national nonprofit is making every effort to meet CDC-recommended safety guidelines while also adhering to state, local, and cemetery safety measures that have been implemented due to COVID-19.

At Washington Cemetery in the City of Washington Court House, modifications have been made to maintain a safe and successful event. The wearing of face masks and social distancing will be followed.

Organizers encourage all those interested in participating in this year’s wreath placement to register to volunteer so that you can be kept up-to-date on details for the day as it gets closer. Those interested can register to volunteer at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0137P

“It is important that during challenging times we all take a moment to remember those who have met and overcome challenges – like our nation’s military and their families – and show unity in our American spirit while we work together in an effort to march forward in the face of what seems to be insurmountable odds,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, that is usually open to all people, but this year each individual location will be abiding by all local and state safety guidelines and rules set forth by the participating cemetery locations, at which Wreaths Across America is a guest.

To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, those interested are encouraged to visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OH0137P

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2,200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year, including The Mobile Education Exhibit , Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).

National event will include Washington Cemetery this Saturday