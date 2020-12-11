Local school boards to meet for final time in 2020

Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) boards of education will hold their final meetings of the year on Monday as they prepare for 2021.

According to the Dec. 14 meeting agenda from Miami Trace, Superintendent Kim Pittser will look for board approval on a number of items. These include a modified mission statement, the 2021 meeting dates and a new strategic plan that is expected to be used for the district from the new year until December of 2025.

“The current Miami Trace Strategic Plan expires December 2020,” Pittser said on Friday. “We started our revision process this past spring and were able to complete the process this fall in November under the guidance of Mr. Ken Baker, former Director of OASSA. A strategic plan serves as a multi-year plan aimed at improving our district. The plan incorporates our mission statement, goal areas, strategies, action steps, and details on how the plan is reviewed and monitored. Our strategic plan is an outline for consolidated efforts in achieving our goals. Many persons played a role in our strategic plan development. The committee includes district staff members (classified and certified), board members, parents, community members, and MT students. It is our hope that the new strategic plan will be approved by our board of education at Monday’s meeting.”

Miami Trace’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at its board office.

In addition to these items, the board will also discuss the November financial reports and could approve fiscal year 2021 amended appropriations. Other items — which are on the consent agenda — include an agreement with Verizon as well as a different agreement with MVECA, and approval for a number of volunteers, including game announcers and athletic game management. Finally, various reports will be given from the department and building leaders during the meeting.

According to its Dec. 14 meeting agenda, WCHCS will also prepare for the new year with a list of substitute teachers, athletic contracts and a couple of resignations to be approved by the board of education. Additionally, a list of donations — ranging from $5 for board member support to $7,000 donated by Joseph White for the White Scholarship — will be up for board approval.

The WCHCS meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at its board office.

Both districts will hold their organizational meetings on Jan. 11 with WCHCS taking place at the central office in Washington C.H. at 7 p.m. and Miami Trace holding its meeting at its district office at 5:30 p.m.

The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools. Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of the organizational meetings in 2021.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser recently discussed the strategic plan that will be voted on by the board during Monday’s meeting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Strategic-Plan-Kim-Pittser.jpg Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser recently discussed the strategic plan that will be voted on by the board during Monday’s meeting. Courtesy photo