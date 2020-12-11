Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Casey L. Berglund, Liberty Township, Ohio, 99/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David A. Cagigas, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard C. Jacobs, Ashville, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christian E. Humbert, Cicero, Indiana, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John T. Forbes, Cartersville, Georgia, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John M. Vest, Chillicothe, Ohio, violation when being passed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maren A. Bixler, Worthington, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kahlid M. Thomas, Daleville, Alabama, receiving stolen property, court costs $138, on September 10, 2020 defendant, with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived rights to a preliminary hearing, total bond continued at $10,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Kahlid M. Thomas, Daleville, Alabama, illegal conveyance of drugs, court costs $91, September 10, 2020, defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $10,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Kahlid M. Thomas, Daleville, Alabama, possession of marijuana, court costs $91, September 10, 2020, defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $10,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Nahseem Thomas, Daleville, Alabama, receiving stolen property, court costs $138, September 10, 2020 defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $10,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Nahseem Thomas, Daleville, Alabama, possession of marijuana, court costs $91, September 10, 2020 defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $10,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Mitrell Buck, Cincinnati, Ohio, assault an officer, court costs $133, September 10, 2020 defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $40,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Mitrell Buck, Cincinnati, Ohio, failure to comply, court costs $91, September 10, 2020 defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $40,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Rylaind Hutchins, Middletown, Ohio, having weapon while under disability, court costs $135, September 10, 2020 defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $10,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Rylaind Hutchins, Middletown, Ohio, improper handling of a firearm, court costs $93, September 10, 2020 defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $5,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Jaren Sutherlin, West Chester, Ohio, improper handling of a firearm, court costs $170, September 10, 2020 defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $5,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Asif Ashamed, Paterson, New Jersey, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert G. Zinnecker, Morrow, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, the court finds the defendant guilty, a total of $295 must be paid within 30 days.

David F. Paone, Olean, New York, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.