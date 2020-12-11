Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 9

Theft: At 2:29 p.m., Ashley Welch reported a theft complaint. She advised that her Ohio Direction card was stolen, possibly the night prior by a known suspect. A theft report was completed and an investigation began.

Theft: At 6:09 p.m., Amber Bailey reported a theft complaint. She advised that while doing her laundry at Spahr Cleaner Laundry, her wallet was stolen out of her unlocked vehicle. A theft report was completed.