Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 10

Krystal L. Burton, 34, 613 Eastern Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Janine R. King, 27, Waverly, failure to control, license forfeiture.

Karl C. Kellenberger, 20, 1414 State Route 41 SW, crackling exhaust.

Dec. 9

Charles Harns Jr., 51, at large, warrant – protection order violation.

James A. Applegate, 23, 160 Summit Lane, marked lanes violation.

Chad E. Ingles Sr., 49, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).