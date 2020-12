Miami Trace Middle School student council members sorted toys at All Saints Church on Wednesday in preparation for their SOCKS (Spirit of Christmas for Kids) present giveaway this weekend. Pictured are Luke Bennett (left) and Eyan Taulbee (right).

Miami Trace Middle School student council members sorted toys at All Saints Church on Wednesday in preparation for their SOCKS (Spirit of Christmas for Kids) present giveaway this weekend. Pictured are Luke Bennett (left) and Eyan Taulbee (right). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_Center.jpg Miami Trace Middle School student council members sorted toys at All Saints Church on Wednesday in preparation for their SOCKS (Spirit of Christmas for Kids) present giveaway this weekend. Pictured are Luke Bennett (left) and Eyan Taulbee (right). Courtesy photo