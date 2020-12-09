Beford Ford makes generous donation

Beford Ford in Washington C.H. made a generous donation again this year of $5,000 to United Way of Fayette County. This donation is specifically to help underprivileged children this holiday season.

The money — which will go toward gifts such as clothing, educational toys and toys — will help give Christmas to over 20 kids in Fayette County this year.

This is the third year that Connie Beford has donated this money. Connie is passionate about her community and this is the reason the “Connie Cares” slogan is not just a slogan, it is a way of life.

When asked why they chose this donation, the Befords said this is their way of giving back to the community that supports their business and helping those who are a little less fortunate.

Debbie Bryant, United Way of Fayette County president, connects with the local schools and identifies children in the most need. Last year the families helped were overwhelmed with gratitude. All gifts are wrapped with a tag on it from Santa.

Beford Ford in Washington C.H. recently made a donation to the United Way of Fayette County to help bring Christmas to over 20 children this season. Pictured (L to R) Missy Meacham, Connie Beford and United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant.

$5,000 to United Way will help underprivileged children