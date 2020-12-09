Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

DEC. 8

WOOD FIRE: 4:11 a.m., 1660 US 62 SW – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire in the woods. FD did find a small unauthorized camp fire at the time of arrival. FD extinguished the fire at the request of officers from the Washington Police Department.

DEC. 6

GRAIN DRYER FIRE: 7:31 a.m., 4201 S.R. 38 NE – FD received a call for a grain dryer fire. FD arrived on scene and meet with one of the workers from the company. The worker told FD where the dryer was at and where they saw the fire and how to get into the dryer. FD did not see any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD investigated the area of the dryer where the fire was said to be at. FD found no fire at the time but found some grain dust that had been on fire. FD stretched a hose line to the back of the dryer. Firefighter removed what grain dust was burnt in the dryer to the outside of the dryer. Fire fighters extinguished the gain that was removed from the grain dryer. FD took hose line to the inside of dryer and put water on area where the grain was removed. FD checked the area for any more fire and the level above. FD could not determine the cause of the fire at the time of investigation.

CARBON MONOXIDE CHECK: 2:43 a.m., 1300 Forest St. – FD received a call for a carbon monoxide check. FD arrived on scene and did a carbon monoxide check. There was no carbon monoxide detected at the time of check. FD did find that the water heater was leaking water and FD shut the gas electric off to the water here. The occupant already called someone to repair the water heater.

DEC. 4

SMOKE DETECTOR: 7:08 p.m., 2 Heritage Ct. – Received call from homeowner stating the smoke detector had alarmed and requested the FD to check it out. FD did not find any smoke or fire and did not note an audible alarm at the time of arrival. FD checked the residence and the detector, but was not able to find any issue(s) at the time of the check.

CARBON MONOXIDE CHECK: 2:25 p.m., 207 Buckeye Rd. NE – Received call from homeowner reporting the carbon-monoxide detector alarming and requested a check of the residence. FD did not note the audible alarm of a detector and the occupant advised that the detector was unplugged prior to FD arrival. FD did not detect any carbon monoxide within the residence at the time of the check. FD checked the unit and advised the occupant to replace the detector.

CARBON MONOXIDE CHECK: 12:15 p.m., 332 Gregg St. – Received call from occupant reporting symptomatic signs and requesting a carbon monoxide check of the residence. FD did not detect any carbon-monoxide within the residence at the time of its check. FD advised the occupant to install both a smoke detector and a carbon-monoxide detector.

DEC. 3

POSSIBLE STRUCTURE FIRE: 4:12 p.m., 628 Eastern Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible structure fire at the rear of the residence. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by the resident that snow had been thrown on it prior to FD arrival to extinguish. FD found a small area of siding next to the rear entry door and below the dryer exhaust vent melted away down to the exterior sheeting and a garbage can containing burnt rubbish setting up next to the house just below the fire damage. FD removed a section of siding around the point of origin to check for extension and overhauled the area. FD investigation determined that discarded smoking material was the cause of the ignition.