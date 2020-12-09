Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 7

Michael Mitchell, 22, 415 Mcelwain St., domestic violence warrant – Leesburg Police Department.

Dec. 5

Jason M. Nanes, 35, Pataskala, disorderly, criminal trespass, resisting.

Lindsay Lemons, 28, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Dec. 3

Freddie E. Marcum, 28, 821 Maple St., non-compliance suspension.