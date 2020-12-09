Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 8

Possession of Drugs/Tampering with Evidence/Obstructing: At 4:58 p.m., officers observed Jamie Bowles, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Once Bowles observed officers he fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, Bowles discarded suspected narcotics, which were recovered. Bowles was not located and the charges are pending.

Theft: At 6:30 p.m., Scott Smallwood reported a theft complaint. He advised that while at Spahr Clean Laundry, an unknown male stole his cell phone from his vehicle and his tablet from inside the business. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 7:38 p.m., Stacey Spangler reported a theft complaint. She advised that she had a package delivered to Village Court Apartments on Dec. 5. She advised that the package was not in her mailbox and it was shown as being delivered. A theft report was completed.

Dec. 7

Theft: At 8 a.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised that two unknown males stole two televisions and departed the store. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 3:40 p.m., Christopher Spears reported a theft complaint. He advised that sometime since Sept. 3, unknown persons stole tools out of his storage unit. A theft report was completed.

Criminal Damaging: At 3:30 p.m., a manager of CVS, located at 1795 Columbus Ave., reported that earlier in the day an unknown male entered the store and remained in the store for a lengthy amount of time. While the male was in the business, he opened a package causing damage and then removed the contents. The contents were not located, and it is suspected that the male stole the contents of the package. A report for criminal damaging was taken.