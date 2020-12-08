County offices to close certain days for holidays

County offices will be closed on specific days for the upcoming holidays per a resolution passed at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

County offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas. County offices will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

A second resolution was passed that designates Sue Smith, Fayette County assistant administrative clerk, as the Fayette County Commissioners record custodian.

A third resolution was passed to designate funds to the Community Action Commission Peace House of Fayette County. As previously reported, the Peace House is a multi-service program for victims of domestic violence that was first placed into operation in early March. Peace House provides emergency housing, homeless prevention, care coordination, safety planning, crisis intervention, etc. to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Fees incurred from providing services to victims of domestic violence will be covered by the following methods:

-$17 from each marriage license sold in 2021

-$32 from each and every new action or proceeding annulment, divorce or dissolution of marriage for 2021.

Also during a recent commissioners’ meeting, a contract between Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services and the 3C Cab Company was approved. The purpose of the contract is to provide non-emergency Medicaid transportation services to qualified recipients.

The transportation services will be paid at a rate of $1.45 per passenger mile. Services provided within Fayette County will cost a minimum of $10 per trip. Wait times within the county will not have a charge. Wait times outside of the county will be free for the first hour, then cost $13 per hour.

A contract with Marquee Construction was entered into for labor and materials needed to complete alterations to the former Fayette County Title Department/ License Bureau building. The estimated cost of the project is $208,300.

At a recent Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors meeting, county treasurer Susan Dunn reported a balance of $153,904.79. She asked for authorization to pay $2,509.38 to Community Action Commission of Fayette County for administration services and $3,806.01 to Aim Media Midwest for advertising costs due to foreclosures. The balance of the invoice is to be paid by the Village of Bloomingburg.

The following property updates were given:

-406/ 408 S. Main St.: closing on vacant lots completed, Shelah Campbell’s cost is $500, Land Bank paid remaining closing costs of $604.50.

-824 John St., 229 Green St., 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E. Paint St., 61 Biddle Blvd. (Bloomingburg), 29 Market St. (Bloomingburg), 80 Biddle Blvd (Bloomingburg): foreclosure, no sale during 2nd Sheriff Sale on Oct. 7, 2020

-1228 E. Paint St., 833 Millwood Ave.: Foreclosure in process

Decisions on the above properties have been tabled until January.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

