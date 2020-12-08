Paint Valley ADAMH has announced the winners of this year’s “Write in Red, Red Ribbon Week” Essay Contest. It is a drug-abuse prevention campaign that takes place annually in late October. The contest seeks essays composed in red ink by middle and high school students with ideas on how to prevent drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse. From Miami Trace High School, Cheyenne Carpenter is presented with two certificates — one for being the high school winner and one for being the overall Fayette County winner. Cheyenne is pictured receiving her check for $100 as the school winner and will also receive a $500 scholarship as the county winner.

Paint Valley ADAMH has announced the winners of this year’s “Write in Red, Red Ribbon Week” Essay Contest. It is a drug-abuse prevention campaign that takes place annually in late October. The contest seeks essays composed in red ink by middle and high school students with ideas on how to prevent drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse. From Miami Trace High School, Cheyenne Carpenter is presented with two certificates — one for being the high school winner and one for being the overall Fayette County winner. Cheyenne is pictured receiving her check for $100 as the school winner and will also receive a $500 scholarship as the county winner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/12/web1_IMG-5374.jpg Paint Valley ADAMH has announced the winners of this year’s “Write in Red, Red Ribbon Week” Essay Contest. It is a drug-abuse prevention campaign that takes place annually in late October. The contest seeks essays composed in red ink by middle and high school students with ideas on how to prevent drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse. From Miami Trace High School, Cheyenne Carpenter is presented with two certificates — one for being the high school winner and one for being the overall Fayette County winner. Cheyenne is pictured receiving her check for $100 as the school winner and will also receive a $500 scholarship as the county winner.