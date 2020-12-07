FCPH reports 22nd COVID-19 related death

On Monday, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported another COVID-19 related death from November — a female in her 60s.

“Please respect the family’s privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” read a statement from FCPH.

This is the 22nd COVID-related death in the county, according to FCPH.

FCPH also reported 85 new COVID cases (54 confirmed, 31 probable) from the past three days with 27 new recoveries (21 confirmed, six probable). The median age range of positive cases has decreased to 45 and the age range of positive cases is now from under 1-year-old to 99-years-old.

As of Monday, there were 14 individuals hospitalized from COVID-19 and there have been a total of 117 hospitalizations.

“Please continue to take precautions, and keep your circle small,” FCPH wrote. “Wash your hands, watch your distance (6 feet or more) and wear a mask. Stay home when sick.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that he will extend the statewide curfew as Ohio surpassed 7,000 virus-related deaths.

“We think the curfew, as well as the mask order and the enforcement, have slowed this rate of increase, but it is still at too high of a level,” DeWine said during a virus briefing.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,618 on Nov. 22 to 8,656 on Dec. 6, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

One in every 193 people in Ohio tested positive for the virus in the past week.

The statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., designated Nov. 17, is set to expire Thursday, but DeWine said it would have to be extended as health experts believe it is helping to marginally flatten the curve in Ohio. The measure would require businesses to be closed by 10 p.m.

It exempts pharmacies and groceries and restaurants offering takeout or delivery service. Previously, DeWine had ordered restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. The new order requires those businesses to close all dine-in and walk-in service by 10 p.m.

The order doesn’t apply to people who need to be at work, who have an emergency or need medical care, DeWine said.

The governor also pleaded once again with Congress to pass a relief package to states as benefits and eviction moratoriums are set to expire by the new year.

“I am just asking Congress to not leave town until they come back with a bill,” DeWine said. “Without that money coming in early on in the pandemic, we would have been in a really tough place.”

He added, “We are now in a very dangerous stage.”

