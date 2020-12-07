14 arrested in Liberty Township human trafficking sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Fourteen men were arrested during a single-day human trafficking operation that targeted individuals seeking to buy sex via the internet, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro announced Monday.

The operation, which took place on Sunday, was conducted by the Liberty Township Police Department in cooperation with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, a task force under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Yost said. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”

The following individuals were arrested and charged with soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor, and possessing criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor:

-Willie Daniels Jr., 37, Youngstown

-Saad Elamin, 43, Campbell

-Omar Farooq, 37, Hermitage, PA

-Thomas Hendricks, 66, Salem

-Ryan Kirkpatrick, 26, residence unknown

-Harry Krause, 63, Youngstown

-Matthew Lennington, 28, Cortland

-James Lohmier, 38, Boardman

-Nick Mymo, 37, Niles

-Brian O’Nora, 57, Youngstown

-David Shaffer, 46, Mineral Ridge

-William Shaw Sr., 58, Moyock, NC

-Brian Van Divner, 54, New Franklin

-Johnny Young, 55, Youngstown

