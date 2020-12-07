OSHP: Fatal hit-skip crash on I-71 bridge Monday morning

WASHINGTON TWP., Warren Co. – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal hit-skip crash that occurred at approximately 7:08 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 71 on the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge (milepost 35) in Warren County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Ford Ranger, operated by James Clark, 76, of Lebanon, was northbound on I-71 in the right lane, according to the OSHP.

An unknown SUV, light in color, was also traveling north on I-71 in the left lane. The unknown SUV and the 2010 Ford Ranger made contact. The Ford Ranger lost control, and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a concrete barrier.

The Ford Ranger then crossed the roadway and traveled off the left side of the roadway where it struck the concrete barrier again. The Ford Ranger then traveled across the roadway once more, where it traveled off the right side of the road striking the concrete barrier.

The unknown SUV continued traveling north on I-71 and failed to stop, the OSHP stated.

James Clark, the driver of the Ford Ranger, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Anyone with any information in reference to this crash is asked to contact the Lebanon Post at 513-932-4444.

