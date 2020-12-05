‘Toys For Tots’ drive at WFD today

The Washington Court House Fire Department would like to remind the community of its toy drive today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire house, which will benefit Toys For Tots.

“We have been very busy this week preparing for the Toys For Tots drive at the Firehouse,” Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing said via email on Friday.

The toy drive will be held at the fire house, located at 215 E. Market St. in Washington Court House, with Boy Scouts of America Troop 112 and Cub Scouts Pack 5112 there to collect donations. Donations should be new, unwrapped toys and can be for any and all ages.

“I am grateful to work in Fayette County with all the great responders,” Downing said. “But most of all, I am grateful to work in the City of Washington Court House with this family of firefighters that I have grown to respect and admire. This is a time of year to reflect on our lives and think about those things for which we are grateful. Also, it is a time to remember those who may not be as fortunate.”

As previously reported, the WFD has joined Red Collar Pet Foods, the local Sonic Drive-In, and the local Boy Scouts to support Toys For Tots. Additionally, Downing also said recently that the event will follow COVID-19 precautions including mask wearing and social distancing, and they are encouraging those donating to do the same.

The information in this article was provided by the Washington Court House Fire Department. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage.

