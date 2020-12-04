Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Riley J. Laipple, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Harley Wasielewski, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shondra J. Broyles, Westerville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, now comes State/City and moves this court for an order dismissing, no air patrol statement. Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Macey M. Thompson, Stoutsville, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $132, case was waived by defendant.

Malane W. Christian, Columbus, Ohio, 105/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Avion A. Culler, Canton, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen A. Cooperman, Powell, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Flaherty, Antioch, Tennessee, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christian Z. Cunningham, Greenfield, Ohio, 67/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Duhceu Cung, Galloway, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jailyn R. Moon, Lorain, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alex C. Singer, Mason, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Seth P. Knighton, New Lexington, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $160, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant fined $250 and court costs.

Seth P. Knighton, New Lexington, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case ordered dismissed.

Rachel M. Reece, Leesburg, Ohio 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Lowell D. Diller, Greenfield, Ohio, overload, fine $80, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason A. Dick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shannon D. Ellis, Burlington, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ebony Kimble, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicole L. Esker, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeanne M. Key, West Harrison, Indiana, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron M. Morrison, 300 Van Deman Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Rebecca L. Workman, Logan, West Virginia, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Suk B. Rai, Akron, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dik M. Dhital, Columbus, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard W. Brewer, Washington D.C., 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Heather Appel, Worthington, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

George L. Elie III, Riverdale, Georgia, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph P. Levangie, Clarksville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Evan D. Blackstone, Columbus, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tania I. Felger, Grove City, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bianca C. McNamara, New Vienna, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew J. Preston, Ashville, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tracy K. Young, Victoria, Texas, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patrice E. Schlub, Worthington, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ramez Almualla, Clarksville, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Hatfield, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Travis Wait, Hillsboro, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob D. Rinehart, Columbus, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luis Vistan Jr., Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marinda D. Shell, Morrow, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.