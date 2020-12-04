Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Riley J. Laipple, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Harley Wasielewski, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Shondra J. Broyles, Westerville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, now comes State/City and moves this court for an order dismissing, no air patrol statement. Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned is hereby dismissed without prejudice.
Macey M. Thompson, Stoutsville, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $132, case was waived by defendant.
Malane W. Christian, Columbus, Ohio, 105/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Avion A. Culler, Canton, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Stephen A. Cooperman, Powell, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
David Flaherty, Antioch, Tennessee, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Christian Z. Cunningham, Greenfield, Ohio, 67/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Duhceu Cung, Galloway, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jailyn R. Moon, Lorain, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Alex C. Singer, Mason, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Seth P. Knighton, New Lexington, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $160, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant fined $250 and court costs.
Seth P. Knighton, New Lexington, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case ordered dismissed.
Rachel M. Reece, Leesburg, Ohio 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Lowell D. Diller, Greenfield, Ohio, overload, fine $80, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jason A. Dick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Shannon D. Ellis, Burlington, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ebony Kimble, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Nicole L. Esker, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jeanne M. Key, West Harrison, Indiana, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Aaron M. Morrison, 300 Van Deman Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Rebecca L. Workman, Logan, West Virginia, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Suk B. Rai, Akron, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dik M. Dhital, Columbus, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Richard W. Brewer, Washington D.C., 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Heather Appel, Worthington, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
George L. Elie III, Riverdale, Georgia, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Joseph P. Levangie, Clarksville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Evan D. Blackstone, Columbus, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tania I. Felger, Grove City, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Bianca C. McNamara, New Vienna, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Matthew J. Preston, Ashville, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tracy K. Young, Victoria, Texas, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Patrice E. Schlub, Worthington, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ramez Almualla, Clarksville, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
David Hatfield, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Travis Wait, Hillsboro, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Jacob D. Rinehart, Columbus, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Luis Vistan Jr., Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Marinda D. Shell, Morrow, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.