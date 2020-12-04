‘Stuff the Tote’ at local dog shelter

Instead of “Operation Fill a Stocking,” this year the Fayette County Dog Shelter is hosting “Stuff the Tote.”
The reason for the change, according to Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater, is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“What’s even better… you can just drive up and drop off during our business hours,” explained Prater via email. “As always we are wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”
Stuff the Tote will be ongoing from now through Dec. 24 at noon. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, which is located at 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House, during open hours — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Items to donate to help the pups in the shelter include treats, raw hides, rope toys, leashes, collars, wax melts, cleaning supplies, Pine-Sol, bleach, Dawn dish soap, laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, etc.
“We also have several great dogs looking for their new families,” wrote Prater.
Currently there are eight dogs at the shelter and five in foster-to-adopt.
“This year has been a little tough, but we have made the best of it. We have received more calls for assistance such as food and people wanting to surrender their dogs due to loss of jobs or hours,” wrote Prater. “We are doing everything we can to keep the dogs with their families during this difficult time. We encourage people to like our shelter Facebook page if they are looking to adopt. We are currently still allowing visitors to come and look at the dogs (our goal is to place as many as possible, and this can’t stop in the middle of a pandemic).”
So far this year, the shelter has placed approximately 270 dogs that have been adopted into new families, redeemed by owners, or transferred to non-profit organizations.
“Also, please note that the only places to purchase dog licenses are here at the shelter and the auditor’s office,” wrote Prater. “It’s very important to license your dogs each year, because it’s the state law, it supports the shelter and most importantly, it’s identification for them if they become lost. I also want to remind people that my office is always open — If they have any questions or concerns please stop out and see me.”
To follow shelter activities and pups available for adoption, follow the Facebook page, “Fayette County Dog Shelter,” or visit the website at www.faycoso.com/155/Fayette-County-Dog-Shelter. Breed, health or temperament are not guaranteed. Those who want to make inquiries need to call the shelter directly instead of depending on social media comments: 740-335-6630.
“Happy Holidays from the shelter staff and our homeless pups,” wrote Prater.
